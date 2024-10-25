Housemates remove one female contestant from Bigg Boss 18 house

Mumbai: After an intense week that saw a very dramatic ration task, Bigg Boss 18 viewers will be witnessing another round of drama as housemates are given the power to decide the fate of three contestants carrying the “expiry date” tag: Sara Khan, Tajinder Bagga, and Muskan Bamne.

In a promo released by the channel, it was revealed that the fate of these contestants would be left to the housemates, who ultimately had to decide who would exit the show.

And now, we have the name of the contestant who is out from Bigg Boss 18.

Muskan Bamne Evicted from Bigg Boss 18

Muskan Bamne was chosen for eviction by the housemates, marking the end of her journey in the Bigg Boss house. Fans are supporting this decision, as many feel Muskan’s contribution to the show was minimal and that her young, innocent nature made her an unlikely fit for the show like Bigg Boss.

🚨 BREAKING! Muskan Bamne is EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 18 house due to the ‘Expiry soon’ tag. After Sara and Tajinder, she was the last contestant holding the tag, leading to her eviction. #BiggBoss18 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 24, 2024

With Muskan out of the game, Sara Khan and Tajinder Bagga are now safe from eviction. But the tension doesn’t end there.

Five more contestants are on the nomination list for this week, including Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Eisha Singh.

Speculation is high among fans, who are curious if the makers are planning a surprise double elimination during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Let’s wait and watch. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.