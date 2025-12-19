Housing Board to sell 339 affordable flats in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Housing Board (THB) is taking special steps to help low-income families achieve their dream of owning a home by offering affordable flats in Hyderabad, Warangal, and Khammam.

The Board is preparing to sell a total of 339 flats across these three cities under the Low-Income Group (LIG) housing category.

In previous years, the Telangana Housing Board had partnered with private developers to construct multi-storey buildings through joint ventures. The flats that came to the government’s share under these projects are now being offered for public sale.

111 flats in Gachibowli

According to officials, the Board plans to sell 111 flats in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, 102 flats near the railway station in Warangal, and 126 flats at Sriram Hills in Khammam.

Only those with an annual income of up to Rs 6 lakh (equivalent to Rs 50,000 per month) are eligible to apply for these flats. The flat sizes range between 450 and 650 square feet.

The price for flats in Gachibowli has been fixed between Rs 26 lakh and Rs 36.20 lakh, while in Warangal, they range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh. Khammam offers the most affordable option, with flats priced around Rs 11.25 lakh.

Lottery system

Interested applicants can submit their applications either online or through Mee-Seva centres before January 3. The Housing Board will allot the flats through a lottery system, which will be held on January 6 in Gachibowli, January 8 in Warangal, and January 10 in Khammam.

According to Housing Board vice chairman VP Gautam, the sale of these 339 flats is expected to generate around Rs 100 crore in revenue for the Board.

Further details and online applications are available on the official website: https://tghb.cgg.gov.in.