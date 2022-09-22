Houthi militia kidnapped 1,700 Yemeni women in last 7 years

The Iranian-backed Houthi militia kidnapped 1,700 Yemeni women, most of them in the capital, Sanaa, during the period from August 2015 to August 2022.

This come during a speech before the Human Rights Council on the sidelines of the 51st session in Geneva, Switzerland. The Yemen Human Rights Association reviewed the types of torture that detained women are subjected to in the prisons of the Houthi militia.

The association urged the council and international organizations to put pressure on the militias to release female detainees and stop violence against them.

The Human Rights Association touched on the arrest of the Yemeni model, Entesar Al-Hammadi, at a security point by the Houthi militia in Sanaa, in February 2021. Hammadi was subjected to torture in an attempt to extract a forced confession and the militia in an illegal trial unjustly sentenced her to five years in prison.

It also called on the Human Rights Council and international organizations to put pressure on the Houthi militia to stop the violations it practices against civilians in Taiz governorate, end the siege imposed on the city since 2015.

On September 17, Human Rights Association said Houthi militia has killed and injured 14,000 children in Yemen since the civil war broke out in 2014, documented the murder of 7,500 children, including 1,100 in Taiz.