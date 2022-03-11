Houthi shelling in Yemen kills six children

Sanaa: Shelling carried out by the Houthi militia in different areas of Yemen in the past 24 hours has led to the deaths of six children, a security official said.

“In two separate incidents, the Houthis launched shelling and killed six children in southwestern province of Taiz and in Sanaa’s countryside within the past 24 hours,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, the Yemen government’s National Committee for Investigating Alleged Violation of Human Rights said that a total of 56 women were killed as a result of shelling carried out by the Houthi militia during the past several months.

Due to shelling and bombing of houses, about 280 families were forcibly displaced, the committee said.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution at the end of February that imposes an arms embargo on the Houthi militia in Yemen as an entity.

The move was welcomed by the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and several other Arab countries.

The Houthi militia currently controls the capital Sanaa and most key northern provinces.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since the Houthi militia overran much of the country militarily and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa, in 2014.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government of Hadi after Houthis forced him into exile.