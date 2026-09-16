Houthis claim attacks on Saudi’s Aramco facilities, air base

Yemen’s Houthi movement on Wednesday, September 16, claimed it carried out missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco facilities in Yanbu and the Khamis Mushait Air Base.

In a statement on X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at an Aramco facility in Yanbu, claiming the operation caused large fires and widespread destruction.

He said a second operation targeted Khamis Mushait Air Base with several ballistic missiles, which he claimed struck their intended targets. Saudi authorities and Aramco have not confirmed the reported attacks or any damage.

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Houthis claim Saudi F-15 shot down

In the same statement, Saree claimed Saudi warplanes had carried out more than 450 airstrikes across Yemen during the week.

He said the strikes targeted Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Marib, Saada and Al-Bayda, alleging civilian casualties.

Saree also claimed that Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib using a locally manufactured missile. He said Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter formations were subsequently engaged while searching for the wreckage and were forced to withdraw.

Saree said the Houthis would continue military operations against Saudi targets until what the group described as Saudi aggression and the blockade of Yemen ended.

US officials meet Houthis in Oman

The claims came as Reuters reported that US officials had met Houthi representatives at the US Embassy in Muscat over the weekend.

Five sources familiar with the talks said Oman helped facilitate the meeting. The Houthi delegation reportedly included senior officials Mohammad Abdulsalam, who is under US sanctions, and Abdelmalik Al-Ajiri.

According to sources cited by Reuters, the Houthis told US officials they had no intention of attacking American vessels and remained committed to the 2025 ceasefire with Washington. One source said the group also indicated it would not target Israeli ships or commercial vessels, except those belonging to Saudi Arabia.

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The US State Department did not confirm the meeting but said safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and preventing the spread of terrorism from the Middle East were core US interests.

Trump declines reported Saudi request

The talks followed reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had sought US military support as Houthi forces advanced along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

US President Donald Trump has said the Houthis contacted his administration and indicated that they did not want Washington to intervene against them.

Houthis expand Red Sea control

The latest claims came amid a rapid Houthi advance along Yemen’s western coast.

The group has seized strategic areas along the Red Sea, including the port of Mocha and islands near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, according to reports. The advance has increased concerns over shipping through the strategic waterway and Saudi oil exports.

The renewed fighting marks a deterioration after years of relative calm following the 2022 UN-brokered ceasefire. Saudi Arabia has reported a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent days, while Saudi-backed forces have continued operations against the group.