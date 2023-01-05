How a 78-year-old contestant impressed Vikas Khanna on ‘MasterChef India’

Mumbai: Chef Vikas Khanna was impressed with the taste of the Gujarati patra prepared by a 78-year-old Urmila Asher from Mumbai.

He said: “In our country, food is a festival to be celebrated, that makes bonds stronger, brings friends closer and binds families together.”

He added that the dish speaks of her experience. She replied: “I have come to ‘MasterChef India’ because I had the desire to participate in the show and become MasterChef.”

Later, another contestant, Shubhojeet from Kolkata expressed his desire to be a chef rather than an engineer. He shared: “People say you have done engineering but tease me about my cooking skills.”

To this, Ranveer Brar said: “Tell those people that you have removed ‘engine’ from ‘engineering’ and added ‘cook’. I am a ‘cookgineer’.”

From Assam, Santa Sarmah also shared about turning her necessity into her passion. “I have cooked for 8 years and what was a necessity then has turned into my passion now,” she said.

“Being a Chef is not merely a profession, it’s a passion, it’s a journey, and in this journey the key ingredient is precision,” said chef Garima Arora.

'MasterChef India' is judged by chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna.