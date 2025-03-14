How a Hyderabadi is redefining the chai experience in Chicago

Hyderabadis’ love for chai is no secret- it is a ritual, a conversation starter and a way of life. So, when a Hyderabadi decided to bring Dubai’s iconic Filli Cafe to Chicago, it was more than just a business venture- it was about recreating the experience of gathering over a steaming cup of chai. With its signature saffron-infused tea and lively cafe culture, this new cafe is already drawing in crowds. But what makes the Filli Cafe special isn’t just its menu- it is the story behind it.

Siasat.com got in conversation with the co-owner Altaf Aman who shared the journey of bringing Filli Cafe to Chicago, the inspiration behind it and what makes it a must-visit destination for chai lovers.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

The story behind Chicago’s newest chai spot

Altaf Aman is a Chicago-based medical professional with his roots in Hyderabad. While his career revolves around medicine, his passion for food (especially chai), travel and hospitality led him to step into the F&B industry.

His journey with Filli Cafe began when he and his friends Ilyas Khan, Imran Ali and Mubashir Osmani were introduced to the brand. “We were so intrigued by the cafe’s reputation for its signature saffron-infused tea that we decided to experience it firsthand by taking a trip to Filli in Houston. One sip of the chai and we were hooked,” Altaf tells Siasat.com.

Altaf and his friends were drawn to the warmth, the ambiance, and the way FiLLi brought people together over a shared love of tea and conversation- it was truly something special.

“We were determined to bring this experience to Chicago and we all joined forces to open our own Filli Cafe franchise on February 27, 2025. My brother Asif Aman too joined us as a partner and now operates the franchise,” he said.

The co-owners of Filli Cafe and Rafih Filli (Image Source: Special arrangement)

The menu that makes Filli Cafe special

While Filli Cafe’s Zafrani Chai is what brings everyone to the spot, its menu is as diverse as it gets. From hearty meals to quick bites, the cafe brings a variety to Chicago’s food scene.

For those looking for something savoury, they offer Juicy Old-Fashioned Burgers, Chatpata Chaat, Cheesy Lacha Melt, Classic Club Sandwiches, Kathi Rolls and mouthwatering Flatbreads.

The beverage menu is quite expansive too with cold drink options like Lotus Pouch, Oreo Shake and organic fresh juices. And for the perfect tea pairing, the rusk cookies are a must-try.

According to Altaf, what makes Filli Cafe special is not just the food but the sense of community it brings. “It’s a space where friends, families, and chai lovers come together to create memories, one cup at a time,” he said.

Menu at Filli Cafe (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

Ramzan nights at Filli Cafe

Because it opened just a few days before Ramzan, Filli Cafe quickly became a go-to spot for the local community to gather after iftar. “The response has been truly overwhelming,” Altaf shared.

With the holy month in full swing, the cafe has seen a surge in guests creating a lively and heartwarming atmosphere. To accommodate the growing crowd, they have extended their hours late into the night, ensuring everyone has a place to gather, unwind, and enjoy their favorite chai and treats after iftar.

“Seeing the community come together over food, conversations, and shared traditions has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the love and support!” he added.