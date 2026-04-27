Hyderabad: Raj Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s legendary actors and filmmakers, was known not only for his charming screen presence but also for choosing memorable songs in his films. One such classic is “Ramaiya Vastavaiya” from his 1955 hit movie Shri 420. The song has mesmerised audiences for decades and remains an all-time favourite. Interestingly, the song begins with Telugu words, which added a unique touch to Hindi cinema.

How the Telugu words came into the song

The story goes back to the film’s music team, which included Shankar, Jaikishan, Shailendra, and Hasrat Jaipuri. During trips to Khandala for composing, the team would stop at a roadside hotel for tea and snacks. A Telugu waiter named Ramaiah worked there. Shankar, who was born in Hyderabad and knew Telugu, would call out to him in Telugu, saying “Ramaiya Vastavaiya,” meaning “Ramaiah, come quickly.”

Turning a hum into a melody

One day, while waiting for Ramaiah, Shankar hummed “Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Ramaiya Vastavaiya.” Jaikishan added tabla beats on the serving table, and Shailendra quickly added the line “Maine dil tujhko diya,” meaning “I have given my heart to you.” The music team realised that these simple lines could turn into a full song. Later, when Raj Kapoor heard it, he loved the melody and decided to keep the Telugu words in the song.

Recording and filming the song

The song was recorded with legendary voices, including Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and Mukesh. On screen, the song featured a village celebration with dancing crowds, while the lead pair, Raj Kapoor and Nargis, sang to each other with emotional intensity. The fusion of Hindi lyrics with the Telugu beginning gave the song a unique charm that appealed to audiences.

The legacy of “Ramaiya Vastavaiya”

Even today, “Ramaiya Vastavaiya” is remembered as one of Bollywood’s most beloved songs. Its simple origin, starting from a waiter’s name and a casual humming, makes it even more special. The song also inspired later works, including song from the Jawan movie in 2023 and the 2013 Telugu movie Ramayya Vastavayya, highlighting its enduring impact on Indian cinema.