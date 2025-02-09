How Allu Arjun’s autograph inspired a blockbuster movie

Hyderabad: ’Tandel,’ directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Geetha Arts, is a big hit. This movie is based on a real story and mixes love, emotions, and patriotism. It has become the biggest success in Naga Chaitanya’s career. But the surprising part is that a Pakistani police officer played a key role in inspiring the story.

A Pakistani Fan of Allu Arjun

The movie’s story began with Indian fishermen who were in a Karachi prison. A Pakistani constable there was a huge fan of Allu Arjun. He helped the fishermen while they were in jail. Before they left, he asked them to bring him Allu Arjun’s autograph as a gift.

After their release, the fishermen told their story to Karthik, a writer. He shared it with Bunny Vasu from Geetha Arts. Bunny Vasu found it very interesting and decided to turn it into a movie. With some changes, this real-life story became the film ‘Tandel.’

Big Success at the Box Office

With Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the main actors, ‘Tandel’ got great reviews. The movie made Rs. 41.2 crores in 2 days, the highest opening in Naga Chaitanya’s career. The movie continues to do well in theaters.