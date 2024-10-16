How Hyderabad’s Dawasaz is crafting skincare for centuries

In recent years, the skincare industry has witnessed an explosion of trends fueled by social media, transforming how people approach self-care. ‘Skin-fluencers’ have taken center stage, showcasing the latest must-have serums, multi-step regimens, and DIY skincare hacks that promise to deliver radiant complexions.

In fact, the rise of Korean beauty (K-beauty), Japanese beauty (J-beauty), and French pharmacy products have led Indian skincare enthusiasts to constantly seek out the latest global beauty solutions.

Amid this quest for international products, an often overlooked treasure lies within India’s own borders- Hyderabad’s Dawasaz ki dukaan. Unlike the mass-produced products that dominate the skincare industry today, these traditional medicine makers focus on crafting tailor-made remedies, drawing from ancient Unani.

A legacy of customized care

Standing strong under one of the Gulzar Houz arches since 1923 is Alhaj Syed Jahangir Ali Dawasaz. Sheikh Ismail Quadri, the senior practitioner there, has dedicated 42 years to perfecting Unani medicines. His extensive experience has made him a trusted figure in the community, where generations of families have turned to him for their skincare needs.

Alhaj Syed Jahangir Ali Dawasaz store (Image source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

“Our approach is all about personalization,” he explains. “We do not have packaged products here. We focus on the individual’s needs, crafting remedies that are tailored to their specific issues, be it skincare, gut health, or hormonal imbalances.”

Every day from 12:30 to 2:30, patients flock to the store to consult Ismail for their health issues. “I have noticed that acne and itching issues have become very common nowadays. For itching and dry skin, we make a kadha (decoction) made with our specially sourced herbs that are a hit among our customers. Our Muqqavi hair oil which is our 80-year-old formulation is also a trusted haircare product for our customers,” he tells Siasat.com.

Time-Tested Ingredients for Skincare

At Dawasaz, the focus is on natural, unprocessed ingredients that are stored neatly in labeled drawers.

“The use of herbal ingredients is not a new concept; in fact, it has been a fundamental aspect of skincare since ancient times. According to the Mahabharata, Draupadi applied an ubtan (paste) made from jadi-bootiyan such as mulethi, badam, kesar, gulab kali, haldi, multani mitti, nagarmotha, akhrot, kapur kachri, and neem. We have been selling these natural ingredients for centuries. Now, they are found in modern skincare products, often labeled with their Western scientific names, making them more exquisite” explains Dr. P. Naveen Kumar, owner of P. Kishanlal Dawasaz.

A glimpse of P. Kishanlal Dawasaz store (Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

The resurgence of natural skincare products in today’s beauty world — with phrases like “chemical-free” and “organic” being buzzwords — has highlighted the very principles Dawasaz stores have practiced for centuries. But while modern brands are busy marketing the “newness” of natural skincare, these traditional stores have been creating custom herbal solutions long before the trend caught on.

The future of Dawasaz

As people become more aware of their unique skin types and concerns, there is an increasing demand for tailor-made remedies that align with individual needs. This is where Dawasaz stands as a beacon of timeless wisdom, offering not just products but a holistic approach to skincare rooted in centuries of tradition.

Famous skin and hair care products of Dawasaz (Image source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

The focus remains on individualized treatments, using carefully selected natural ingredients that address specific skin issues, ensuring that each remedy is as unique as the person using it. Dawasaz continues to uphold its legacy, proving that age-old practices can still meet modern skincare needs.