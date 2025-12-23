How Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur got special birthday surprise with Messi’s touch

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared a glimpse from her son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress gave a peek into Taimur’s Lionel Messi–themed birthday celebration. Kareena posted a photo that showcased the football-inspired décor and the special touches that made the day extra memorable. The picture featured blue and white balloons with “Happy Birthday Tim” written on them, while another balloon had “Messi 10” printed on it.

The picture showed a football-themed setup dominated by white and blue balloons, giving the celebration a clean and sporty vibe. Drawing inspiration from Lionel Messi’s iconic FC Barcelona journey, the décor reflected elements associated with his legendary era at the club—from his famous No. 10 legacy.

A few weeks ago, football legend Lionel Messi visited India as part of his much-anticipated G.O.A.T. Tour. He arrived in Mumbai to a grand welcome. Among those excited to see the Argentine icon was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who attended the event along with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena had also shared a sneak peek of the family’s excitement on social media. The photo captured her stepping out of a room with Taimur and Jehangir, moments before the much-awaited encounter. Keeping it simple and stylish, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress was seen dressed in a khaki ensemble. Taimur and Jeh, on the other hand, were fully embracing the football fever. While Taimur sported a jersey with Lionel Messi’s name emblazoned on the back, Jehangir wore one that read “Argentina.”

On December 20, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son, Taimur, turned nine.

Last year, the proud parents planned a sports-themed birthday celebration for their son, Taimur. A video showing the actors taking the children to a playground quickly went viral. To mark Taimur’s 8th birthday, Kareena and Saif organized a fun sports day, joined by his younger brother Jeh, Karan Johar’s son Yash, and others.