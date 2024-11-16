How much did Bobby Deol got paid for his role in Kanguva film?

Hyderabad: Kanguva, one of the most awaited films of 2024, has released Thursday. Starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, the movie promised a grand visual treat with high-stakes action and fantasy elements.

However, the film has received mixed reviews. While the visuals and performances were praised, many viewers felt the story lacked depth. On its opening day, Kanguva earned an impressive Rs 24 crore nett at the Indian box office. But Day 2 saw a sharp drop, with collections at just Rs 5.54 crore nett, bringing the total to Rs 29.54 crore in two days.

Bobby Deol’s Big Paycheck

One of the standout elements of Kanguva is Bobby Deol, who plays the main villain. His intense and menacing portrayal caught everyone’s attention, but some fans felt the director didn’t fully utilize his potential. Despite this, Bobby’s performance added value to the film.

Interestingly, Bobby Deol was reportedly paid a massive Rs 5 crores for his role. He was the team’s first choice to play the antagonist, and his presence added extra star power to the project.

What’s Next for Bobby Deol?

After Kanguva, Bobby Deol will be seen in Daaku Maharaaj, starring Balakrishna. Fans are eager to see him in a more impactful role in this upcoming project.