How much did Disha Patani charge for her IPL 2025 performance

Hyderabad: The IPL 2025 season began with a grand opening ceremony at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The event was full of music, lights, and dance as stars like Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani performed before the big match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With Bollywood charm and musical talent on display, fans had high expectations.

Disha Patani Steals the Spotlight

Among all the performers, Disha Patani grabbed the most attention. She looked stunning in a nude-colored, stone-studded dress with matching gloves. Her graceful moves and stylish look lit up the stage. However, her performance was suddenly cut off during the live telecast, which left many fans upset. Some thought the act was too short or not energetic enough, while others enjoyed her presence and charm.

How Much Did Disha Patani Charge

The biggest question people are asking is how much Disha was paid for her performance. It is being said that she charged around Rs. 30 lakh rupees for the event. This is in line with her usual fee, which ranges between 22 to 50 lakh rupees for live shows. For a few minutes on stage, that’s a big amount and shows her strong position in the industry.

What’s Next for Disha

After her IPL performance, Disha is now getting ready for her next movie, Welcome To The Jungle, which will release later this year. Whether it’s in films or live shows, Disha continues to grab attention and remain in the spotlight.