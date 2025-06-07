Hyderabad: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been delayed once again. The team earlier planned to release it on June 12, but due to pending VFX work, the release is now pushed back. A new date will be shared soon, but promotions are still going strong.

A Film Five Years in the Making

Directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, this movie has been on the sets for nearly five years! It’s a period action drama set in the 1600s, with Pawan Kalyan playing a brave hero who fights against foreign invaders.

Mega Budget Adventure

The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs. 250 crore. Thanks to producer AM Rathnam, the team had the freedom to dream big. With Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in key roles, and music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani, this film is made to impress.

“AM Rathnam garu has spent Rs. 250 Cr to bring this story to life, and I thank him for mounting it on such a massive scale,” he said.

One of the movie’s biggest scenes was shot near the historic Bandar Port in Machilipatnam. It shows Pawan Kalyan stopping British looters in a thrilling “seize the ship” style action scene. It took two years of VFX work to bring it to life! Pawan even trained in martial arts just for this scene.

A Folk Song Surprise from Pawan

Here’s something fun—Pawan Kalyan has sung a folk song called Maata Vinali! It was recorded in Vijayawada and replaces the usual hero dance number.

Though delayed, Hari Hara Veera Mallu still has fans excited. With grand visuals, strong action, and Pawan Kalyan’s full dedication, this film is all set to wow the audience once it hits the screens!