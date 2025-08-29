Hyderabad: Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is much more than just a celebrity partner. She is a film producer with Red Chillies Entertainment and a successful businesswoman. Over the years, she has also become one of India’s top interior designers, known for her luxury brand Gauri Khan Designs.

Gauri Khan’s Work and Income

Gauri started her design journey in 2013 with a store in Mumbai. Later, she expanded her business with an experience centre in Delhi. Her clients include actors, businessmen, and people who want stylish and modern homes.

Even though she has not shared her official fees, reports say she charges about Rs 6 lakh for a basic consultation. Residential projects can cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 crore. Designing a luxury villa can cost from Rs 3 crore to over Rs 10 crore. Commercial projects are even bigger, ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 20 crore. She also sells custom furniture, which can cost up to Rs 5 lakh per piece.

This successful business, along with her role as a film producer, adds greatly to her income and reputation.

Gauri often says she turned her hobby into a career. She learned through experience and built her name step by step. Today, she is one of the most respected names in interior design. At the same time, she is also busy renovating her famous home, Mannat, which is a dream project for her.