How much does Nita Ambani’s hairstylist charge for styling?

Hyderabad: Ritika Kadam, a renowned hairstylist from Mumbai, has earned a prominent place in the world of luxury bridal and celebrity hairstyling. She is highly regarded for her expertise and creativity, working with high-profile clients, including Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani and a prominent figure in the Indian business world.

Ritika’s Premium Fees

As a celebrity hairstylist, Ritika works in the premium segment, charging for her high-quality services. Reports suggest that she charges between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 for bridal hair and makeup packages, while her event hairstyling fees range from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 12,000, depending on the event. For destination weddings or VVIP clients, the fees can go even higher.

Ritika’s Connection to Nita Ambani

Ritika is credited with styling Nita Ambani’s hair at numerous high-profile events. From family functions to grand celebrations, Ritika has played a crucial role in enhancing Nita’s elegant and royal appearance. Whether it’s a gala or a cultural ceremony, Ritika’s hairstyling always adds that perfect touch to Nita’s look, making her stand out.

Other Celebrities Styled by Ritika

Apart from Nita Ambani, Ritika has also styled Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha and worked on the wedding of Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan. Her work for these high-profile events has been widely appreciated, making her a go-to stylist for celebrities looking to make a lasting impression.