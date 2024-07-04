How much is Justin Bieber getting paid for Ambani’s wedding?

Mumbai: The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is creating a lot of buzz, with grand celebrations and star-studded events. Several international artists have already performed at their pre-wedding functions, adding to the excitement.

Justin Bieber Arrives in Mumbai for Ambani Wedding Festivities

Pop sensation Justin Bieber landed in Mumbai early on Thursday, July 4th, ready to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Justin will entertain guests at the couple’s sangeet ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 5th. The event is expected to see attendance from numerous Bollywood celebrities, business moguls, and other prominent figures.

This visit marks Justin Bieber’s return to India after seven years. Previously, he had planned a concert in India in 2022, but it was canceled due to health issues.

The Singer’s Massive Fee

Justin Bieber’s fee reportedly surpasses those of other international stars who have performed at Ambani events. Rihanna, who performed at Anant and Radhika’s first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, was paid Rs 74 crore, while Akon received around Rs 2 to 4 crore. Shakira reportedly charged between Rs 10 to 15 crore for the second pre-wedding bash, and Katy Perry was paid Rs 45 crore for her performance at a cruise party. Beyonce, who performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding, charged Rs 33 crore at the time.

And now, Justin is said to be getting paid Rs 83 crores for his performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika.

In addition to Justin Bieber, there are rumors that Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey might also perform at the wedding festivities. This has led to heightened anticipation and excitement among fans and the media.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding Ceremonies Begin

On Wednesday, the Ambani and Merchant families organized a mameru ceremony, a Gujarati tradition where the bride’s maternal uncle brings sweets and gifts. The Ambani residence was beautifully decorated with red, pink, and orange flowers, and golden lights, enhancing the festive atmosphere. A digital screen featuring caricatures of Anant and Radhika added a personal touch to the decor.

One of the unique highlights of the wedding is the inclusion of a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi. Nita Ambani personally invited the shop owner after sampling various chaats at his establishment during a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The Wedding Itinerary

The wedding celebrations will commence with the Shubh Vivah ceremony on July 12, where guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire. This will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and the festivities will conclude with Mangal Utsav, the grand wedding reception, on July 14.