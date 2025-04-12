Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is making a big return to Indian cinema. After focusing on Hollywood for many years, she is now back with two major Indian films — SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, and the just-announced Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan.

Krrish 4: Hrithik as Director, Priyanka as Priya

Krrish 4 is a superhero film and part of the popular Krrish series. This time, Hrithik Roshan is not just acting but also directing the film for the first time. Priyanka will play Priya, her well-loved character from earlier Krrish movies.

The movie is being developed by Yash Raj Films, with shooting planned to begin in early 2026. Excitingly, the film will also see the return of Jadoo, the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, after 23 years.

One of the Highest Paid Actresses in India

Priyanka Chopra is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the country. For her role in SSMB29, she is reportedly earning Rs. 30 crore. Her fee for Krrish 4 is expected to be around Rs. 20 to Rs. 30 crore, or she may even choose a profit-sharing deal instead of a fixed payment.

Sources say Priyanka was thrilled by Hrithik’s vision for Krrish 4 and agreed to join quickly. Their strong screen chemistry and her return to the franchise have created huge buzz among fans. With a powerful cast, strong story, and top-level VFX, Krrish 4 promises to be a massive hit.