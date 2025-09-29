Hyderabad: Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, is creating huge excitement across India. The film is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2025, with a massive release across more than 6000 screens. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the rustic action thriller will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Hindi, and English.

Rishab Shetty’s Remuneration

Rishab Shetty, who stunned audiences as actor and director in the first film, returns in the prequel as a fierce Naga Sadhu. But what has caught even more attention is the talk about his remuneration. Reports reveal that Rishab has not taken a single rupee as payment for either his acting or his direction.

For Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty has chosen not to take any upfront payment. According to reports, he has not charged for acting or directing. Instead, he has opted for profit sharing. This means his earnings depend on how the film performs after release. In fact, he has also invested his own money into the project.

With an estimated budget of 125 crores, the movie is being touted as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

The hype around Kantara: Chapter 1 is not just about its grand scale and prequel storyline but also about Rishab Shetty’s bold decision. By choosing profits over salary, he has taken a big risk, adding to the buzz surrounding one of the most anticipated films of 2025.