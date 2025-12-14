How much Lionel Messi’s private jet costs and what it offers

Hyderabad: Football legend Lionel Messi is currently on his much-awaited GOAT Tour of India. The Argentine superstar arrived in the country on December 13 and created massive excitement among fans across cities. Messi first landed in Kolkata early in the morning, where thousands of fans waited overnight to catch a glimpse of him. He later travelled to Hyderabad and Mumbai as part of his three-day visit.

While Messi’s presence grabbed headlines, his mode of travel also became a major talking point.

Messi’s Private Jet: Gulfstream V

Lionel Messi travelled to India in his own luxury private jet, the Gulfstream V. According to international media reports, the aircraft is valued at around 15 million US dollars, which is approximately Rs. 125 to Rs. 136 crore in Indian currency. Built in 2004, Messi purchased the jet in 2018. It is registered in Argentina as LV-IRQ.

The Gulfstream V is known for its safety, comfort, and long-range performance. Messi reportedly uses this jet for all his international travel.

Features and Luxury Inside the Jet

The private jet offers top-class comfort. It has 16 leather seats that can be converted into 8 beds, making long-distance travel easy and relaxing. The aircraft also includes a fully equipped kitchen, two modern bathrooms, and private resting areas.

The jet carries Messi’s personal touch. His iconic jersey number 10 is displayed on the tail, and the steps feature the names of his wife Antonela and children Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

For a global football icon like Lionel Messi, who travels frequently across continents, the Gulfstream V offers privacy, efficiency, and unmatched luxury. His arrival in India aboard this jet highlighted not just his star power, but also his preference for comfort and safety while travelling.