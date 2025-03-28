How Nagarjuna Akkineni spends Rs 10K daily to stay fit at 65

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is more than just a senior actor—he’s a style icon, a fitness role model, and a fan favorite. At 65, he still looks like a young hero, standing tall among the new generation of actors.

Be it his stylish looks on-screen or his dashing presence at events, Nagarjuna continues to impress audiences with his timeless charm. His fans admire how he maintains such a youthful look, even as many of his peers have visibly aged.

Nagarjuna’s diet plan and lifestyle

So, what’s the secret behind this ageless glow? It’s his strict diet and lifestyle. Nagarjuna follows a clean and carefully planned meal routine. He eats light in the morning, has a moderate lunch, and finishes his dinner by 7:30 PM. He also practices 12:12 intermittent fasting, meaning he eats during a 12-hour window and fasts for the next 12 hours.

But the most surprising part? He spends around Rs. 10,000 a day on his food! Yes, you read that right. With the help of personal chefs, he gets meals packed with the right nutrients—proteins, carbs, and vitamins—tailored for his body.

A Monthly Diet Like an IT Salary

Now let’s do the math: Rs. 10,000 per day means Rs. 3,00,000 per month just on his food. That’s almost equal to the monthly salary of a well-earning IT employee in India! It’s no wonder fans were shocked when they heard about it.

But clearly, this dedication to fitness and diet is paying off. At 65, Nagarjuna continues to inspire millions with his charm, fitness, and discipline—proving that age is just a number when you take care of yourself right.