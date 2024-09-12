How Pakistani weddings are shaping Hyderabad’s bridal scene

It is true that every wedding is a story waiting to be told and in Hyderabad, these stories find a graceful and regal touch. From the traditional Sanchak to the Dawat-e-Walima, every event in a big fat Hyderabadi wedding is a celebration of a heritage deeply rooted in the city’s royal past.

However, a new chapter is being written as these timeless traditions are woven with new threads of inspiration. Pakistani wedding trends are now finding their way into Hyderabad’s wedding scene.

“Being in the wedding photography business for the past 7 years, I have witnessed the significant changes the Hyderabadi wedding scene has undergone, especially since 2019. Opulent white-theme decor, bride’s grand entry, intimate outdoor weddings, flower partitions, and Nikahnamas are some of the many elements emulating Pakistani trends,” said Anwar Hussain from TA Bridals.

Flower partition (Image Source: Anwar Hussain/ TA Bridals)

Manje or Mayoun?

Zoya Khan, a Hyderabadi living in the UAE since childhood, always knew that she would include Pakistani trends in her big day. “While my pre-wedding events were the same as any Hyderabadi wedding, I did have an extra event organized by my friends and family called Dholki. It is a big part of Pakistani culture and it was the perfect add-on to my wedding,” she said.

A veteran photographer with 24+ years of experience, Syeda Shakeela Qazi notes the changes in pre-wedding events in Hyderabad. “Aaj kal ek naya trend notice kar rahi hoon. People are no longer interested in using the names Manje or Sanchak for their events. Instead, they are being called Mayoun, Dholki, Mehendi, or get-togethers. While not essentially Pakistani, bridal showers have also become a huge part of the wedding scene.”

Mehndi Ceremony (Image Source: Shakeela Photography)

Agreeing with the sentiment, Anwar Hussain recalls a famous Hyderabadi blogger’s wedding he covered a year back. “Her entire wedding was inspired by Pakistan. From pre-wedding events and stage decorations to attires, everything echoed the style we often see across the border. She hosted a Mayoun, Dholki, Qawwali night, and even opted for an outdoor Nikah during the golden hour, which is a growing Pakistani trend” he tells Siasat.com.

Evergreen Khada Dupatta

While events might have evolved, it goes without saying that many traditional Hyderabadi elements remain integral to weddings. The Khada Dupatta, with its rich history and ceremonial significance, is one such element that continues to be a cherished part of the celebration.

“Yes, nowadays, Hyderabadi brides are opting for pastel-colored or white-colored outfits like Gharara, Sharara, or Lehenga but it is still not the popular demand. Nothing can beat the maroon Khada Dupatta,” says Haji Sahab, son of Afzal Miya Karchob Wale.

Established in 1948, Afzal Miya Karchob Wale has been a cornerstone of traditional Hyderabadi fashion. From the Nizams of the city to Pataudi Nawabs, from powerful families like Owaisis and GVK to famous designers like Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi, their legacy has been sought after by many.

Afzal Miya with his grandsons (Image Source: Afzal Miya Karchob Wale)

“It’s a myth that Pakistani fashion is different from ours when the fact of the matter is we supply embroidery artwork to our neighbors for their fashion needs. People who are passionate about Hyderabadi culture are the ones who still appreciate the art of Khada Dupatta.”

The newly-wed Zoya Khan narrates her decision to choose a Pakistani designer for her wedding dress, “As a Hyderabadi, I knew I had to wear a Khada Dupatta for my wedding, but I wanted something lighter in weight. That’s why I chose a design from Samia Ahmed, a Pakistani designer. I was initially hesitant, worrying it might not capture the traditional look, but it turned out perfect and was a breeze to wear.”

Subtle elegance in bridal make-up

“It’s almost every day that brides request makeup looks carried by Pakistani celebrities,” says Iman Zaidi.

A renowned name in the bridal makeup scene, Zaidi credits herself for bringing Pakistani-style makeup to Hyderabad. “We’ve been the trendsetters here.”

She highlights how the glowing base, soft glittering eyes, and nude kohl—signature elements of Pakistani bridal looks—have become highly sought after by brides in Hyderabad.

(Image Source: Makeup Artist Iman Zaidi)

“Now every bride is aware of global beauty standards due to the boom in digital advertising,” Zaidi explains. This has led to an increased demand for Pakistani-inspired makeup looks, as Hyderabadi brides seek to emulate the soft yet glamorous aesthetics of their counterparts across the border.

Trend or Tradition: What’s Next for Hyderabadi Weddings?

The influence of Pakistani wedding trends on Hyderabadi wedding trends has sparked a question: Is this a passing phase, or will they become permanent fixtures in the city’s wedding culture?

“With social media transcending boundaries, it is just the start of emulating trends from Pakistan. Everyone craves something new and Pakistani weddings have given us the chance to try something different while staying true to our roots,” Anwar Hussain notes.

A wedding with a fusion of both traditions (Image Source: Shakeela Photography)

Shakeela Qazi, however, believes it’s important not to overlook Hyderabad’s own rich heritage when discussing these trends. “It’s unfair to associate white themes, elegance or minimalism with Pakistani weddings only. Hyderabadi Nawabs have been using white-themed décor and embracing elegant wedding setups for years now. It’s a part of our royal tradition and it will just continue to grow from here,” she emphasizes.

Have you attended such weddings in Hyderabad and seen this fusion firsthand? If yes, do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.