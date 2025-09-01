How Pakistan’s political Bhutto song became Hyderabad’s marfa hit

At a Hyderabadi wedding, there are certain things you can always expect- the flavourful biryani, the traditional clothes and the unmistakable beats of marfa. As the drum quickens and dances gather, a familiar chant takes over the baraat: ‘Dila Teer Bija‘. For many in the city, this Bhutto song is not just music, it is a long-standing tradition that defines a wedding.

What surprises most people, however, is that this song was never meant for weddings in the first place. Dila Teer Bija was originally composed as a campaign song for Pakistan’s former PM Benazir Bhutto in the late 1980s. So, how did it cross borders and shed its culture to become the heartbeat of Hyderabad’s marfa culture? Siasat.com finds out.

From campaign trails to wedding halls

The song now synonymous with Hyderabadi weddings was first heard in a very different setting. It was composed by Zahoor Khan Zeibi in 1987 as a campaign anthem for Pakistan’s People’s Party (PPP). Recording took place in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood, which was then brimming with the ‘Lyari disco scene’ and a hotspot for PPP’s groundswell of support. The song’s funky, beat-heavy rendition of Baloch folk music immediately struck a chord with supporters and became a recurring staple in the 1988 elections. Translating to ‘an arrow to your heart’, the song also became a symbol of resistance when the PPP’s symbol- the sword- was banned by electoral authorities.

Much like all types of art, music too often travels beyond the purpose it was created. In Hyderabad, it was marfa bands that gave Dila Teer Bija a second life. Rooted in Afro-Arabian traditions brought by the Siddi community, marfa has long been the soundtrack of Hyderabadi weddings, processions and public celebrations. It’s pounding kettledrums, clashing sticks and the unmistakable teen maar beat thrive on music that can ignite energy and bring the crowds to their feet. Dila Teer Bija‘s (or known as the Bhutto song in Hyderabad) infectious, fast-beat rhythm fit seamlessly into this tradition, transforming it from a political anthem into a wedding staple.

While we cannot trace the exact time or date when this Pakistani song became a part of Hyderabadi marfa, today, no Hyderabadi wedding is complete without it. “At every wedding we play, people wait for us to play it, and if we don’t, they keep asking us until we do it,” said a marfa musician from King Koti.

Hyderabad’s love for Dila Teer Bija

Part of the song’s success lies in its rhythm. The booming dhol beats and the immediate energy make it a perfect match for Hyderabad’s marfa tradition. The track hits like a celebratory jolt as crowds cannot help but dance. It has become so deeply infused in local culture that many do not even realise that it is a Pakistani song. “I always thought it was a Hyderabadi wedding song,” a college student tells Siasat.com. “I was shocked when I learned it actually comes from Pakistan.”

Social media has only amplified its legacy. A notable moment came in June 2023, when Hyderabad-based DJ Kdebelle played Dila Teer Bija at a club in the city. The clip went instantly viral, racking up over a million views and reigniting fascination with the song’s infectious energy.

Since then, Instagram reels, wedding highlights, and nostalgic throwbacks have kept the anthem alive, solidifying its place not just as a wedding favourite but as a cultural touchstone for Hyderabadis across borders.