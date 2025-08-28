How Rich is R Ashwin? net worth, luxury cars and endorsements

Hyderabad: Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s best spin bowlers, has retired from the Indian Premier League. He started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings in 2009 and helped them win titles in 2010 and 2011. Over the years, he also played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin finished his IPL journey with 221 matches and 187 wickets, making him the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league. After leaving international cricket last year, his IPL retirement brings an end to a long and successful career.

Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓.



Net Worth and Luxury Lifestyle

Ashwin’s cricket career made him one of the richest cricketers in India. His net worth is around Rs. 120–130 crore. From the IPL alone, he earned over Rs. 97 crore, with his highest deal being Rs. 9.75 crore from Chennai Super Kings in 2025. He also made good income from BCCI match fees and brand partnerships.

Home, Cars, and Investments

Ashwin lives in a beautiful house in Chennai worth Rs. 9 crore. He has real estate investments of about Rs. 26 crore in India and abroad. His luxury cars include a Rolls-Royce worth Rs. 6 crore and an Audi Q7 worth Rs. 93 lakh.

Endorsements and YouTube Channel

The off-spinner is linked with many brands like Myntra, Oppo, Zoomcar, Moov, Aristocrat Bags, and Bombay Shaving Company. He also runs a YouTube channel called “Carrom Balls,” which has over 1.7 million subscribers and features cricket talks and interviews.

While leaving the IPL, Ashwin said he now wants to explore new opportunities in other T20 leagues. His journey in cricket may have taken a new turn, but his name will always be remembered as one of the IPL’s legends.