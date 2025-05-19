How Sanjay Dutt’s arrest in 90s led to Anil Kapoor’s gain

Mumbai: Director Subhash Ghai revealed that Sanjay Dutt was supposed to be a part of his 1995 film, “Trimurti”. However, later he had to opt out of the drama as he got into trouble with the law.

Dutt’s arrest led to Anil Kapoor’s gain as he replaced him in the movie. Ghai revealed that they had even shot the first schedule with Dutt before he got arrested.

The ‘Taal’ maker dropped a throwback picture of himself posing with Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Jackie Shroff.

“HOW FATE TURNS IN THIS SHOWBOZ …The most expensive film From MUKTA ARTS was TRIMURTI (1993) directed by Mukul Anand started with SANJAY DUTT n shot its first schedule with him but film was ended with ANIL KAPOOR as sanjay dutt got into a worst grip of law immediately after KHALNAYAK release – a craze all over world,” Ghai wrote.

He further added “Now sanjoo is back into stardom on big screen unstoppable…Our blessings are always with him with love.”

For the unversed, Dutt was arrested for illegal possession of arms and ammunition like 9mm pistol and an AK-56 assault rifle used in the 1993 Bombay Terror Attacks. After years of being in and out of the jail, Dutt was finally released from Pune’s Yerawada Jail on August 26, 2015 after completing his prison term for his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Helmed by Mukul Anand and written by Karan Razdan, the project saw Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Anjali Jathar, and Priya Tendulkar in pivotal roles.

It was Anand’s last completed film as he passed away while shooting “Dus” in 1997.

“Trimurti” was released in the cinema halls on 22 December 1995, and took the box office by storm, becoming the first film to record a ₹1 crore opening day.”