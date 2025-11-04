Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Tabu, who is celebrating her 54th birthday today on November 4, has not only made her mark in cinema with powerful performances but also established herself as a smart real estate investor. A video of the actress discussing her properties in Hyderabad is viral on Instagram, drawing renewed attention to her life beyond the big screen.

In the clip, the interviewer mentions her real estate holdings, saying, “You have a commercial complex in Hyderabad, you have a bungalow.” Tabu bursts into laughter and jokingly responds, “This is coming from my aunt I am sure,” adding with a smile, “Thi insight only she gives people, Tabu toh landlord hai.”

Image Source: Instagram

The actress revealed that she manages several properties and enjoys what she calls her “parallel life” as a landlord. She also shared how her journey into real estate began with valuable advice from filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao, who directed her debut film Coolie No. 1.

“He told me, ‘Promise me that you’ll do whatever films you want for your creative satisfaction, but first buy a plot here, make a home, invest wisely, and never discuss money with anyone.’ I took that advice very seriously,” Tabu said.

Following his guidance, she went on to buy land, build her home, and later invest in commercial spaces in the city. Tabu owns a luxurious bungalow in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad that she reportedly bought in the 2000s.

Tabu’s bond with Hyderabad

Tabu shares a special bond with Hyderabad, a city that has been close to her heart. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Hyderabad, living with her maternal grandparents in the Mallepally area. She completed her schooling at St. Ann’s High School, Vijayanagar Colony.

Image Source: Instagram

Over the years, her connection to the City of Nizams has remained strong, and she has often spoken about her love for the city.

On the professional front, Tabu will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.