How Telangana butcher’s idea is helping Yuvraj Singh’s foundation

Hyderabad: A butcher from the Karimnagar district of Telangana who is helping Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation proved that even ordinary people can do extraordinary things to help the needy.

The butcher Kannaiah who sells meat in Adarshnagar in the district came up with an idea of contributing a portion of his profit to the foundation which helps people in fighting against Cancer.

Kannaiah has decided to contribute Rs. 50 for every kilogram of meat sold. He has been putting Rs. 50 in the donation box every time customer buys a kg of meat.

He has been following the practice without increasing the actual price of the meat. Rather, to increase the donation amount, he is selling the meat at discounted rates.

It is not the first time, earlier too, he had donated money to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s trust during the first wave of the COVID pandemic.

YouWeCan Foundation

YouWeCan Foundation is a non-profit organization that was launched in 2012 with an aim to fight against cancer.

In 2012, Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with Cancer which was later cured. After fighting against cancer, the cricketer had decided to launch the organization to help the needy.

The organization not only help cancer patient but also spread awareness about the disease.