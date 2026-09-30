How this Telangana archer overcame a difficult year to win Asiad gold

Nagoya/Hyderabad: The two gold medals that young compound archer Chikitha Taniparthi collected in her Asian Games debut have not just announced her arrival on the big stage but also vindicated a choice that her sports-tragic father made for her when she was a school-going child, more interested in pursuing karate.

The 21-year-old from Telangana’s Sultanpur village in Peddapalli district clinched the women’s team gold alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep before combining with Sahil Jadhav for the mixed team top honours.

“I didn’t get into archery on my own. It was my father’s choice. He wanted me to play sport because he couldn’t play any sport. When I was small, he used to take us to playgrounds. Every day we used to play some games,” she recalled after what can be described as a smashing debut.

Sahil Jadhav, left, and Chikitha Taniparthi win the compound mixed team archery gold medal during the 20th Asian Games in Japan

“In school, from 6th grade till 8th grade, I was doing karate. I got my first black belt also,” said the youngster.

Her first bow was a toy gifted by her uncle on Dusshera. It intrigued her, and she quite enjoyed playing with it, shooting arrows on a target she created in her backyard.

“…there was a Dussehra holiday, my father’s younger brother who lives in Hyderabad, bought a recurve Decathlon bow. I tried it just for fun. We used to shoot just for fun at that time,” she recalled.

Once he realised that Chikitha had potential, her father Srinvasa Rao took a loan to buy her upgraded equipment that could shape her better. She started pursuing archery more seriously in 2018 and was picked in the junior camp in 2021.

She eventually met one of India’s most decorated compound archers, Abhishek Verma, who trained her briefly.

“My father is a farmer, and my mother is a housewife. I worked very hard, and I have trained in Sonepat since 2022. This is my first Asian Games, and winning two medals is special,” she said.

Chikitha’s father was always keen on her playing individual sports, as both the credit and blame are solo. His resolve was strengthened when he saw Hyderabad-based Saina Nehwal become India’s first Olympic medallist in badminton.

“After Saina Nehwal won an Olympic medal, he decided that I should play another sport (archery instead of karate),” she revealed.

Sahil Jadhav, left, and Chikitha Taniparthi win the compound mixed team archery gold medal during the 20th Asian Games in Japan

Her father might have decided the course of her life, but Chikitha said her native place did not have the requisite facilities to pursue archery.

“At that time, I was in school. We didn’t know much about anything. Then I messaged Abhishek Verma sir’s wife. Ma’am told me to come. Then we went there, and I trained for five days. I was selected to train in Sonipat.

“From that time to now, he (Abhishek Verma) is supporting me, helping me, teaching me. He is my inspiration.”

Chikitha became world youth champion last year. She also won team silver in the World Cup in 2025 and this year. On Wednesday, in the mixed final against Korea, Chikitha and Sahil survived a tense shoot-off to finish on top.

Asked what she does to remain calm, the youngster said, “I do meditation and breathing exercises regularly, twice a day. I trust my process and follow it for a long time.”

The golds this morning have also eased the pressure that she had built on herself in the past few months.

“Personally, I have been struggling this past year, facing some difficulties. After becoming world champion last year, it became very difficult for me to perform at the same level. I was struggling with my shooting aim.

“I went to the Asia Cup and won two medals, and after that I worked really hard and I got back to the first team. I just concentrated and said ‘you have to do it for yourself and give it 100’,” she said.

Revanth congratulates Chikitha Taniparthi

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Chikitha Taniparthi, along with her teammates Vennam Jyothi Surekha and Prithika Pradeep, on winning the gold medal.

Reddy said their outstanding performance and exceptional talent had showcased the nation’s sporting excellence on the global stage and brought immense pride to the country.

The CM said their inspiring achievement would motivate countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with dedication, determination and a true spirit of sportsmanship.

He extended his best wishes to the champions for many more victories in the years ahead and for bringing greater honour to the country and Telangana, an official release said.

The CM also conveyed his warm wishes to all Indian athletes participating in the Asian Games 2026, and congratulated those who have won medals across various sporting disciplines, bringing laurels to the nation on the international stage.