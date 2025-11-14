Hyderabad: The buzz around SSMB 29 is at its highest as fans prepare for SS Rajamouli’s massive Globetrotter event at Ramoji Film City on November 15. With superstar Mahesh Babu leading the cast and Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the adventure, excitement is spreading everywhere.

The film’s pre-looks, the powerful Sanchari song, and Rajamouli’s creative promotions have made fans count down to the big day.

Passport Entry Creates Nationwide Craze

This time it is not a regular pass. Fans need a special passport to enter the event. These yellow passport-style passes come with the trident symbol, photos of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka, Prithviraj, and Rajamouli, along with guidelines and a map of Ramoji Film City. The design is striking and has gone viral on social media.

Last-Minute Rush for Globe Trotter Passports

As the craze grows, fan clubs are helping fans secure their last-minute entries. One fan club posted on X: “#Globetrotter Passport Drop! Hyderabad fans only. Fill the form to claim your single passport. Entries accepted till 4 PM today. Note: Filling the form does not guarantee a pass.”

🚨 #Globetrotter Passport Drop!



Hyderabad DHFMs only:



Fill this form 👉 https://t.co/yWeTzAltAF to claim YOUR single passport.



Entries accepted till 4pm today.



Ensure you collect within the announced timeframe! 1 per member.



Let’s celebrate! 🌍#GlobetrotterEvent… — Maheshbabu Fan Club (@MaheshBabu_FC) November 14, 2025

The form is open for a short time, and fans must collect their passports within the announced window. Many fan clubs across the city are also distributing passports offline, creating a festival-like atmosphere.

🎉 #GlobeTrotter Giveaway Alert! 🎉

giving away exclusive event passes! 🦁💥



How to Participate:

1️⃣ Follow @kittu_btech

2️⃣ Like ❤️ & RT 🔁 this post

3️⃣ Comment or Quote Tweet with:

• An appreciation note or your best memory (recent or childhood) connected to @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/nSvtxrtlx7 — Ringa Ringa (@kittu_btech) November 13, 2025

How to Get Your Passport

Fans can register on the official event website, generate a fan badge, and enter the contest. Winners receive a QR digital pass, which they can later collect physically. Each person can claim up to two passes, and faster registrations get priority.

Gateway to #GlobeTrotterEvent, Here’s How to Get Your Passes:



1.Head over to our website.https://t.co/MVg9l981OB

2.Fill in your accurate details and complete the login registration.

3.Once done, your exclusive Fan Badge will be generated.

4.Registered fans will be eligible to… — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) November 13, 2025

Rajamouli also released a video reminding fans that only valid passport holders will be allowed inside. He urged everyone to follow safety rules and not fall for fake posts claiming open entry.

Where to Watch

The event begins at 7 PM IST on JioHotstar. International fans can stream it on Variety’s YouTube channel.