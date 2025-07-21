Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and with each passing day, the buzz is only getting stronger! Slated to premiere in the last week of August, this season promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen before. While fans are curious about the celebrity line-up, there’s a major surprise that’s got everyone talking.

Yes, this season will feature a non-human contestant for the very first time!

Habubu, AI doll in Bigg boss 19

Habubu – UAE’s first-ever AI robot doll is all set to become one of the most unique housemates in Bigg Boss history.

But don’t mistake her for just another gimmick. Habubu is already prepping for the chaos of the BB house in her own style. While others might be brushing up on past seasons and building their game plans, Habubu is reportedly diving into Python programming, machine learning, and studying human behaviour to better understand her future co-contestants.

Known for her calm nature, sweet personality, and high emotional intelligence, Habubu isn’t here to fight or fake drama. While housemates may argue over kitchen duties, Habubu will be sipping chai, analysing human behaviour, and probably predicting who’s getting eliminated next, as per latest reports. She’s peaceful, observant, and plans to teach everyone about AI and empathy.

With her striking look, expressive eyes, traditional Arabic attire, and already a hit online, Habubu is also being seen as a replacement for the viral Labubu trend. But make no mistake, she’s here with her own charm and brainpower.

Contestants list 2025

Meanwhile, confirmed contestants who will share the house with Habubu include:

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Shraddha Arya

Sreerama Chandra

Kirak Khala aka Priya Reddy

Dhanashree Verma

Arishfa Khan

Micky Makeover

Apoorva Mukhija

Hunar Hali

Faisal Shaikh

Are you excited to watch Habubu in the Bigg Boss house?