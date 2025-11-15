How Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif built their Rs 265 crore empire

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most successful and admired celebrities in India today. Together, they have built an impressive fortune of around Rs 265 crore, thanks to a mix of strong film careers, smart investments and growing business ventures.

Katrina Kaif has been a leading actress for almost two decades. She continues to be one of the highest-paid stars in the industry, with many blockbuster films to her name. Her popularity also makes her a favourite for brand endorsements, which add greatly to her income. In recent years, she expanded her career beyond films by launching Kay Beauty, a makeup brand that quickly became a major success.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his powerful performances, has risen steadily in Bollywood. His films often win both critical praise and box-office success. With each new project, his reputation and pay scale continue to grow. He, too, endorses several brands and maintains a strong presence in mainstream cinema.

Apart from acting and endorsements, the couple has invested in real estate, including luxurious homes and valuable properties in Mumbai. They also own high-end cars and other assets that contribute to their overall net worth.

What makes their financial journey stand out is their smart balance between creative work and long-term planning. While they remain active in films, they also focus on business growth and secure investments.

Vicky and Katrina’s story shows how today’s stars are not only performers but also entrepreneurs who use their fame wisely. Their Rs 265-crore empire is the result of talent, discipline and thoughtful financial choices.