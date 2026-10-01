HP govt CBSE schools implement new dress code for teachers

Shimla: A prescribed dress code for teachers was implemented in 148 government Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools across Himachal Pradesh from Thursday, October 1, with a top school education official saying this is aimed at promoting discipline and institutional dignity, while also creating a more organised and professional learning environment.

The dress code has been designed keeping in view the professional requirements of teachers and the climatic conditions of the state.

The prescribed colours are light lilac, lilac purple and navy blue, with black specified for footwear and designated accessories, a statement issued here said.

Options for women: Saree with blazer, or kurta with pants and blazer or shirt-trouser with tie and blazer

For women teachers, the prescribed options include saree with blazer, kurta/kameez with pant, plazo or salwar with blazer and shirt-trouser with tie and blazer.

For men, the prescribed attire comprises shirt, trousers, tie and blazer.

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Teachers will also be required to wear identity cards while on duty, with the prescribed school or departmental logo displayed on the blazer.

Director of School Education Ashish Kohli said the dress code will apply to all teachers and principals, including those engaged on an outsourced basis.

Appropriate adjustments may be permitted in cases of medical requirements, disability or pregnancy with the approval of the head of the institution.

Kohli said that the reforms have brought positive changes in the education sector, with greater emphasis on quality education, equal opportunities, accountability and student-focused learning, positioning Himachal Pradesh as a role model in education reforms.

As part of these efforts, the state government is working towards opening 100 new CBSE schools from the next academic session, while around 2,000 teaching posts have already been filled in CBSE schools, the statement said.

Three times a day attendance record for teachers

A system for recording teachers’ attendance three times a day is also being introduced to strengthen accountability.

The state government is further strengthening recognition and awards for teachers who demonstrate exemplary performance, the statement said.

From the next academic session, the category column will not be mentioned in the records of students enrolled in government PM SHRI schools, while eligible families will continue to receive welfare benefits according to existing provisions, it said.