HP: Hearing in Sanjauli mosque case deferred as locals file plea for making them party

Shimla: A local court on Monday deferred the hearing in the Sanjauli mosque case as local residents filed an application for making them a party to the case.

The court of additional district judge, Shimla deferred the hearing to decide the maintainability of the appeal filed by All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO), challenging the October 5 order passed by the Municipal Commissioner’s Court permitting demolition of three unauthorized floors of the mosque within two months.

The ADJ court fixed the next hearing on November 14 to decide the appeal of AHMO and the application filed by local residents.

The president of Sanjauli mosque located in Shimla, Latif Mohammad, and other people of the Muslim community had on September 12, 2024 offered to demolish the three unauthorised floors of the mosque and sought the permission of municipal commissioner.

The Municipal Commissioner’s Court on October 5, 2024 allowed demolition of unauthorised floors and gave two months time to complete the demolition following which the AHMO had filed an appeal against the order.

On September 11, 10 people were injured during a protest demanding demolition of a portion of a mosque in Sanjauli area of Shimla. After the Sanjauli protest, water cannons were used in Mandi on protesters demanding demolition of encroachment by a mosque on government land in Mandi town.