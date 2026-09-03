HPS Society: Telangana HC send contempt notice to Education Sec

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a contempt notice to the state Education Secretary over alleged failure to follow its earlier directions regarding complaints against the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Society.

The notice was issued on Wednesday, September 2, by a two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice. The petitioner, Durgam Ravinder, has brought the matter before the court.

Ravinder’s advocate, P.K. Kalyani, told the court that the state Education Secretary had not responded to the petitioner’s representation or taken action within the time fixed by the court.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Telangana HC bars govt from evicting landowners for Musi project

The case relates to an earlier High Court order which was passed in October 2025. In the order, the division bench directed the Principal Secretary of the Education Department to examine Ravinder’s representation and take an appropriate decision within three months.

Several concerns including the management of funds, reservations in admissions and recruitment, contracts, construction activities and school land were raised.

It is also alleged that around 100 acres of government land located within the HPS Begumpet premises is not included in the records of the Society.