HRF slams Kancha Gachibowli land auction, backs UoH student protestors

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) issued a strong condemnation against the Telangana government’s decision to auction 400 acres of land in the Kancha Gachibowli area through TGIIC.

This land was originally allocated to UoH by the Government of India in 1973 for academic and research purposes, the organisation said.

“The ongoing protests by students, faculty, and staff against this unjust move highlight the significance of retaining the land for educational and environmental purposes. UoH is home to diverse flora and fauna, including 232 species of trees, 14 endemic species, and 5 rare animal species,” the organisation said, in a statement on Monday, March 31.

Telangana govt’s actions reckless: HRF

The HRF further stated that the university’s ecosystem also includes the Peacock and Buffalo Lakes, as well as historically significant Mesolithic rock formations.

“The reckless commercial exploitation of this land would severely damage the biodiversity and disrupt the academic environment. Despite past attempts by the government to allocate parts of this land to various institutions, the land was always meant for public and research-oriented purposes. The Telangana government’s recent auction attempt contradicts this principle and disregards the environmental and academic needs of the university,” they added.

On the use of force against student protestors

The HRF condemned the use of police force against student protestors on Sunday, March 30 and termed the act as “a blatant violation of democratic rights.”

“On March 30, under police surveillance, several JCBs entered the campus and began clearing land, leading to large-scale student protests. Many students were detained and forcefully taken to various police stations, while students Naveen and Rohit from different student unions were booked under serious charges in the Gachibowli police station. This kind of repression against peaceful protestors is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately,” the organization stated.

The HRF also made the following demands: