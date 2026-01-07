Hrithik Roshan flaunts washboard abs, says ‘vibes on, control off’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan knows how to let his presence do the talking as he dropped a glimpse that subtly showcased his chiselled frame and washboard abs.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old star shared a BTS video from a photoshoot, where he showcased his perfect washboard abs.

He wrote as the caption: “Vibes on. Control off…”

For an extra dose of fun, the actor added the tune of “Samne Ye Kaun Aya” from the 1972 film “Jawani Diwani” starring Randhir Kapoor, Jaya Bhaduri, Balraj Sahni, and Nirupa Roy.

The film is most remembered for its songs by R.D. Burman, including, “Jaane Jaan Doodta Phir Ruha”, “Saamne Yeh Koun Aaya”, “Nahi Nahi Abhi Nahi” and “Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani”. The film was a musical hit and the ninth highest grossing film at the Indian Box Office.

On the work front, Hrithik is now making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

In April 2025, it was announced that Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.