Hrithik praises Laal Singh Chaddha, #BoycottVikramVedha trends on Twitter

Mumbai: In what seems to be a new normal for Indian social media, every morning brings a new Bollywood film to be boycotted. And today, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’ is the one.
However, unlike the previous times when films were boycotted because of an old comment made by their lead actors, #BoycottVikramVedha is trending because Hrithik Roshan praised Aamir Khan’s recently released film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
To understand the connection, we need to go back a few weeks when netizens started a boycott trend against Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha. In 2015, Aamir Khan had said in an interview, “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will” which became a ground for netizens to call for his latest film’s boycott. Several other statements made by Laal Singh Chaddha’s female lead Kareena Kapoor Khan were also dug up in the process.
Well, the netizens are now upset with Hrithik Roshan who praised Laal Singh Chaddha, and have started a boycott trend against Vikram Vedha.
Check out some of the tweets here:
Before Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathan have also faced the heat of netizens.
Meanwhile, helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is slated to hit the theatres on September 30. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.