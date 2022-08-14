Hrithik praises Laal Singh Chaddha, #BoycottVikramVedha trends on Twitter

Mumbai: In what seems to be a new normal for Indian social media, every morning brings a new Bollywood film to be boycotted. And today, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’ is the one.

However, unlike the previous times when films were boycotted because of an old comment made by their lead actors, #BoycottVikramVedha is trending because Hrithik Roshan praised Aamir Khan’s recently released film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

To understand the connection, we need to go back a few weeks when netizens started a boycott trend against Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha. In 2015, Aamir Khan had said in an interview, “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will” which became a ground for netizens to call for his latest film’s boycott. Several other statements made by Laal Singh Chaddha’s female lead Kareena Kapoor Khan were also dug up in the process.

Well, the netizens are now upset with Hrithik Roshan who praised Laal Singh Chaddha, and have started a boycott trend against Vikram Vedha.

Check out some of the tweets here:

On every action just equal and opposite reaction 👇#BoycottVikramVedha pic.twitter.com/W234Ifx6rX — Pt.vikas (@VikasPa01157099) August 14, 2022

Come 29th September Give Him The Feel Of Nation PULSE By Boycotting His Movie Vikram Vedha.



Remember Known Hindu Hater Miya Saif Ali Khan Who Called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Tanhaji As Fiction Characters Is Part Of That Movie. #BoycottVikramVedha https://t.co/HQkK35fdlh — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) August 13, 2022

Don't worry duggu uncle

When entire druggiewood is facing the heat of boycott, how can you and miya Saif can escape this thappad?

Be ready to face boycott

Coming soon #BoycottVikramVedha #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottLalSinghChaddha https://t.co/mToomLNiht — Hindustani uncle (@bhagavadhariba2) August 13, 2022

Before Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathan have also faced the heat of netizens.

Meanwhile, helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is slated to hit the theatres on September 30. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.