Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad step out for a movie date in Mumbai

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were snapped on a movie date night in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the couple exiting a cinema hall on Sunday night surfaced on social media.

In the pictures, Hrithik could be seen donning a black jacket over a matching black T-shirt. He accessorized his look with a black cap and black spectacles.

Saba, on the other hand, opted for a white t-shirt paired with a long orange jacket. She was seen in a no-makeup look.

Recently the duo jetted off to Argentina for a short vacation.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba’s relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year.

Later, she also joined Hrithik’s family for a get-together.

All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in last May.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Saba also spends quality time with Hrithik’s family.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next film ‘Fighter’ opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. He also has director Ayan Mukerji’s next action thriller ‘War 2’ alongside actors Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Talking about Saba’s work front, she will be next seen in the film ‘Songs of Paradise’ alongside Soni Razdan.