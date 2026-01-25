Hrithik Roshan seen using crutches, avoids paparazzi

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, is known for his fitness, style, and powerful screen presence. For years, the actor has inspired fans with his muscular transformation and energetic dance performances. Even a small public appearance by Hrithik usually creates excitement online.

However, his latest appearance has left fans worried.

Hrithik Roshan was spotted on Saturday night at filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday party in Mumbai. Soon after, videos and photos from the event began circulating on social media. In the clips, Hrithik was seen walking with the help of elbow crutches.

Dressed in a black hoodie, matching joggers, and a cap, the actor kept a low profile. He avoided posing for photographers and made a quick exit from the venue. This was unusual for Hrithik, who generally acknowledges the paparazzi.

The visuals left fans concerned, as the actor appeared uncomfortable while walking. Many took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Fans Speculate About Injury

Fans and followers speculated that Hrithik may have suffered a knee injury, possibly while training. The concern grew because just days earlier, the actor had shared photos on social media showing his physical transformation. He made no mention of any injury or health issue at that time.

So far, Hrithik has not released any official statement regarding his condition.

Bosco Recalls Hrithik’s Dedication Despite Pain

Meanwhile, an old interview of choreographer Bosco Martis has resurfaced online. Speaking to Mirchi Plus, Bosco revealed that Hrithik performed the song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara while in extreme pain.

Despite the discomfort, Hrithik delivered a smooth and effortless performance on screen. Bosco also shared that during the shoot of Tu Meri from Bang Bang, Hrithik only enjoyed dancing once he felt fully comfortable with the floor and footwear.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2. He is currently preparing for Krrish 4, which will mark his directorial debut. Fans are hoping the injury is minor and that the superstar recovers soon.