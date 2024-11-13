Hrithik Roshan shares how his father arrived at the idea of ‘Bhaag Arjun Bhaag’ from ‘Karan Arjun’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’, has shared an interesting anecdote from the making of ‘Karan Arjun’ as the film gets ready for its re-release in theatres.

On Wednesday, the superstar took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the story from the brainstorming session of the film’s story as he shared how his father, Rakesh Roshan arrived at the climax idea of Salman Khan’s character saying, “Bhaag Arjun Bhaag”.

Sharing the new trailer for the film with his own voice-over, Hrithik posted, “That afternoon in 1992 (I think) when we were all sitting around dads living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room ( sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went ‘ek idea aaya’”.

He further mentioned, “And he went on to tell us how he saw the beats of the interval fight sequence, and as he talked, his emotions escalated and at the height of the crescendo in his mind he shouted, and then he screams, ‘bhaag Arjun bhaag’. And me as a 17 year old experienced my first jolt of audience euphoria”.

“My hair stood on ends, the room was applauding like in a movie theatre ! And I was addicted from that day onwards !! And that’s also when I knew in my bones that this movie was going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!! 30 years later, I cannot wait to witness the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from November 22nd 2024”, he added.

‘Karan Arjun’ which starred Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and told the story of reincarnation.

Hrithik served as an assistant director on the film, and went on to make his debut in his father’s movie ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is busy with the shoot of ‘War 2’ in which he shares the screen with NTR Jr.

The film is a part of YRF’s fabled spy-universe, and is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘War’.