Hubballi violence: Rioters tried to kill policemen; number of arrests rise to 126

Hubballi: Investigation into the Hubballi violence has revealed shocking details of rioters attempting to kill policemen.

The number of people arrested in connection with the violence has risen to 126, police said on Thursday.

Police constables, Anil Kandekar and Manjunath attached to Kasaba police station have stated in their complaint that they had a narrow escape after the rioters attempted to lynch them taking advantage of the situation.

On last Saturday night, when the violence broke out, the violent mob went on the rampage indulging in stone pelting and damaging vehicles. The constables rushed near Diddi Hanumantha temple and tried to stop a team of 10 to 15 rioters. The miscreants not only stopped them but tried to hit them on their heads with boulders, police said.

The constables managed to escape the attack by a whisker. They escaped from the spot leaving behind their vehicles. The special teams intensifying their operations have arrested 126 persons so far. The search for Moulvi Wasim Pathan is still on.

Meanwhile, the JMFC court has permitted the accused youth Abhisheik Hiremath to attend II PUC examinations beginning from April 22. He will be taken to the examination center in appropriate security cover and he will be provided with textbooks in the prison to study.

However, the incident has taken a communal turn with opposition leaders urging a ban on the RSS, VHP and Sanatana organisation. Ruling BJP leaders have warned that if people do not live in peace, they will have to get ready for ruthless action which has been initiated in BJP ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Karnataka police have extended the curfew orders in Hubballi city till April 23, against the backdrop of maintaining law and order in the city. The prohibitory orders were clamped from April 17 to April 20.

The violence erupted in Hubballi, known as the ‘Chota Mumbai’ and commercial hub of north Karnataka region on Saturday late night following surfacing of an objectionable post on social media. Thousands of people gathered in front of the police station in Hubballi, indulging in large-scale violence, when police refused to hand over the accused youth to them.

The police department had to put all its might to stop a full scale communal violence situation in Hubballi following the incident. Twelve police personnel were injured and a violent mob damaged public property and torched vehicles.