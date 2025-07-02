Hyderabad: Hear sale, and ladkiyon ke toh kaan chaar ho jaate hain! And when that sale drops right after pay day, toh bas samajh lo, it’s full-on sone pe suhaga… Well, that’s what we call the ultimate jackpot!

For all you shopaholics who live for fashion finds, beauty steals, and irresistible deals — here’s the news you’ve been waiting for. Brace yourselves because one of the biggest sales of the year is dropping right here in your city!

2025 Sale at Lulu Mall Hyderabad

LuLu On Sale is officially kicking off at the buzzing LuLu Mall Hyderabad, located in Kukatpally. Starting from July 3 to July 6, this four-day shopping festival promises to be one of the biggest sales the city has seen, with over 200+ top brands offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% OFF across categories like fashion, lifestyle, electronics, beauty, and even food.

The official Instagram page of LuLu Mall Hyderabad dropped the bomb with a Bollywood inspired caption that sums it all up:

“LuLu On Sale is giving full ‘Bade bade malls mein aisi sales baar baar nahi aati’ vibes!”

Sale details

Location : LuLu Mall Hyderabad, Kukatpally

Dates : 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th July 2025

What to expect? 200+ brands and insane deals

Inaugurated in September 2023, LuLu Mall has quickly become one of Hyderabad’s favourite hangout spots, thanks to its vibrant mix of top brands, multi-cuisine food court, theatre, and all-around good vibes.

So, what are you even waiting for? Call up your crew, wear comfy shoes, grab your tote bags, and get ready to get lost in shopping.

See you at LuLu?