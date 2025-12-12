Huma Qureshi reveals how Bollywood really uses paparazzi

Hyderabad: Huma Qureshi has steadily carved her place in Bollywood with powerful performances and fearless choices. From hard-hitting films to acclaimed web series like Maharani and Delhi Crime, the actor has built a career based on talent rather than industry backing. In 2025, she remained in the spotlight with Maharani 4, Delhi Crime 3, Jolly LLB 3, and Single Salma, further proving her versatility and growing fan following.

Known for her honest opinions, Huma recently spoke candidly about paparazzi culture during the Agenda Aaj Tak 2025 event in Delhi.

Using Paparazzi for Promotions

The actor also admitted that celebrities use paparazzi when promoting films or seeking visibility. She said stars invite photographers to premieres and sometimes call them when they want to be spotted. She believes it is unfair to blame paparazzi alone.

She said “Whenever we want to be spotted somewhere, we call them. So, I don’t want to put all the blame on them.”

“Everyone Is Part of an Ecosystem”

Addressing the ongoing debate around paparazzi behaviour, Huma said that photographers are part of a larger ecosystem. She explained that everyone is doing their job, but communication and respect are important. According to her, there should be a proper way of interacting with people, even if opinions differ.

Drawing the Line on Privacy

Huma spoke openly about privacy issues faced by female actors. She recalled instances where inappropriate questions were asked or photos were taken from uncomfortable angles. She stressed that there is a clear limit that should not be crossed, even though it often is.

Earlier, she said, she was hesitant to react because she feared being misunderstood or trending for the wrong reasons. Today, she confidently calls out inappropriate behaviour. Her personal rule is simple, do not misbehave and do not allow others to misbehave.

What’s Next for Huma

Huma is now stepping into production with her brother Saqib Saleem under their banner Salim Siblings. Their first action film, Baby Do Die Do, is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026.