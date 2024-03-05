Human-Animal conflicts claim two more lives in Kerala

The incidents occurred a day after an elderly woman died in a wild elephant attack in Idukki district

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 8:08 pm IST
Human-Animal conflicts claim two more lives in Kerala
Representative image

Kozhikode: The issue of human-animal conflicts continued to haunt Kerala as two elderly persons lost their lives in attacks by wild animals in Kozhikode and Thrissur districts, respectively, on Tuesday, March 5.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to police, Abraham, a 70-year-old farmer, was attacked by an Indian gaur at his farm in Kakkayam area of Kozhikode district around 3 pm.

Despite being rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

MS Education Academy

In Thrissur, a 62-year-old woman named Valsa, wife of a local tribal chief Rajan from Vachumaram area, was attacked and killed by a wild elephant in a forest area near Athirappally on Tuesday afternoon.

Also Read
Kerala man who died in missile attack in Israel went there just 2 months ago

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm while she was collecting forest resources.

Valsa’s body has been moved to Taluk Hospital Chalakkudy for post-mortem examination, police added.

The incidents occurred a day after an elderly woman died in a wild elephant attack in Idukki district.

The 72-year-old woman, identified as Indira, was trampled by the elephant at Kanjiramveli near Adimali on Monday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 8:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button