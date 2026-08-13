Humanity, kindness matter more than money: Syed Rahim Pasha

Hyderabad: Two mine workers who were stranded in the middle of the road in Bhupalpalle mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally due to a tyre puncture were swiftly rescued by a man who did not even ask for money upfront after he realised they were short of cash. The kind gesture, shared on social media, has earned praise from many.

The video shows Syed Rahim Pasha, a local who runs a puncture repair shop, sitting on the side of the road with a tool kit. When the person recording asks him for his introduction, the man says, “By profession, I provide mobile puncture repair services. By mobile puncture, I mean whether it’s in the middle of the road, in a forest, or near the mines, wherever someone gets stranded. Two- or three- or four-wheelers—whether it’s a car, bike, or auto-rickshaw—if you get a puncture, I will come and fix it, whether you have money at that moment or not.”

Two mine workers who were stranded in the middle of the road in Bhupalpalle mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally due to a tyre puncture were swiftly rescued by a man who did not even ask for money upfront after he realised they were short of cash.



The kind gesture, shared on… pic.twitter.com/yLUXAPl5aC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 13, 2026

“These two are from Rampur, Banga Ramesh and Neelala Prasad; they work in the mine and were passing through. A brother who was here to pray namaz saw them stranded and called me, so I came over. When I arrived, I realised the tyre tube was damaged beyond repair. They didn’t have enough money with them. So, I will fit a new tube and send them on their way. Once they get back to their village, they can send me my money later,” he says.

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He gives his mobile number and says anyone who has a puncture while passing through the area can contact him for help without worrying about payment. “Anyone in trouble can call me. Money is not the priority here—since we were born as human beings, we must show humanity and help others. Money has no real value; human life and kindness have real value,” he says.