Hyderabad has always welcomed new food experiences from global cuisines to regional food festivals. But this winter, the city is embracing something far more earthy, traditional, and rooted in village life. The much-loved Hurda Party, a seasonal celebration popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat, has now arrived at Melgiri Farms in Moinabad, just 30 to 40 minutes drive from Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, offering city residents a rare chance to experience an authentic farm-to-fire feast.

What exactly is a Hurda Party?

For the uninitiated, hurda is freshly harvested jowar (sorghum) roasted over open flames and eaten warm with rustic accompaniments. In rural Maharashtra, families gather around crackling fires in winter fields to enjoy this seasonal delicacy. Now, Hyderabadis can be part of this cultural ritual without travelling out of the city.

From Family Gathering to Public Celebration

Siasat.com spoke to Govind Jagirdar, owner of Melgiri Farms, who has been hosting Hurda parties every winter for the past five years. “We began by hosting these gatherings for family and friends,” he shares. “But every year, more people requested us to open it for larger groups. That’s how we started organizing it for the public. The response has been amazing, and this year has been our best so far.”

A Day at Melgiri Farms: Back to Village Life

The Hurda Party this season began from 15 November 2025 and will be running till 15 February 2026, daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with advance pre-booking mandatory. Located near Moinabad, a short drive from Hyderabad, Melgiri Farms is a working agricultural land designed to reconnect visitors with village life.

The star of the show, fire roasted hurda

The day begins with the highlight of live roasted jowar with chanch, served hot with garlic thecha, chutneys, chopped onions, and lemon. Guests also enjoy guided walks through fields to observe real agricultural activities and interact with farmers.

Traditional lunch straight from the soil

A wholesome traditional lunch follows, featuring jowar and wheat rotis, stuffed brinjal curry, pitla or mudda bhaji, koshimbir salad, rice, dal or sambar, papad, and a sweet dish like shrikhand or kheer a true taste of rural Maharashtra on a Hyderabad plate.

Rides, Games and Cultural Experiences

After lunch, visitors relax under tamarind trees on cots, enjoy outdoor games, or take bullock cart rides, tractor tours, and toy train rides. Evening hi-tea is served with pyaaz, aloo pakodi, green chutney, and biscuits, rounding off a cheerful countryside day.

Price details and other attractions

Traditional Marathi attire for men and women is available at an extra cost for photos and a full village experience, with pottery shows and group event sound systems on request. Pricing is group-based: Rs.1500 per adult for groups up to 10, Rs.1100 per adult for groups above 100, children 5-12years are charged separately, and kids under 5 enter free.

For Hyderabadis seeking a meaningful weekend escape, Melgiri Farms offers not just a meal but a warm, smoky, unforgettable slice of rural India.