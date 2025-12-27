Husband accused in wife’s death dies by suicide in Bengaluru

The incident took place at a hotel on Wardha Road in Nagpur.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2025 8:01 pm IST
An image of a noose used for representational purpose
Nagpur: A Bengaluru man accused of abetting the suicide of his wife ended his life in a hotel in Nagpur on Saturday, while his mother later attempted suicide out of shock at the turn of events, a police official said.

The incident took place at a hotel on Wardha Road here, the Sonegaon police station official added.

“Suraj Shivanna (36), a a resident of BEL Layout in Bengaluru’s Vidyaranyapura, hanged himself from a ceiling fan. His wife Ganvi had committed suicide on December 22 in Vidyaranyapura police limits just one-and-half months after marriage. Suraj was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of her parents,” the official said.

“Alleging threats from Ganvi’s kin, Suraj, his younger brother Sanjay (35), and their mother Jayanti Shivanna (60) left for Hyderabad and then arrived here on December 26. After coming to know about Suraj’s death, Jayanti also attempted suicide but was saved by Sanjay. She is admitted to AIIMS here,” the official added.

A case of accidental death has been registered and Sanjay’s statement has been recorded, he said.

