Husband, father-in-law among 13 booked after woman alleged she was given triple talaq

The woman, who has a seven-month-old daughter, in her police complaint claimed at the time of her marriage, her family had given Rs 3 lakh in cash, gold and a motorcycle to her in-laws.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th February 2023 9:19 pm IST
MP: Rajasthan man faces case for giving 'triple talaq' to wife

Pilibhit: A case was lodged against 13 people on Sunday after a woman complained to police that she was allegedly given ‘triple talaq’ by her husband over phone as she was not able to fulfil the dowry demand of her in-laws, officials said.

The woman, who has a seven-month-old daughter, in her police complaint claimed at the time of her marriage, her family had given Rs 3 lakh in cash, gold and a motorcycle to her in-laws.

However, her in-laws were not happy and used to beat her, she alleged.

The woman claimed that she had lodged a police complaint earlier after being beaten by in-laws but withdrew it after the neighbours intervened.

Also Read
Woman lodges complaint against husband for pronouncing ‘triple talaq’

However, after some days, her in-laws again started beating her up. On February 22, her husband pronounced ‘triple talaq’ over phone, she said in the police complaint.

SHO of Pooranpur Police Station Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said that based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered against 13 people, including her husband and father-in-law.

The case was registered under IPC sections 498-A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC, Dowry Prohibition Act, and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th February 2023 9:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button