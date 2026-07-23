Imagine starting your Friendship Day by stepping onto the quiet waters of Hussain Sagar as the morning sky lightens. Before the city gets busy, you are rolling out your yoga mat right at the base of the iconic Buddha Statue, soaking in the peace of the early morning. And moments later, you are on a boat, dancing your heart out.

That is the exact experience that wellness coach Sneha Nahar is curating for Hyderabad on the occasion of Friendship Day. So whether you come with your closest crew, bring your family or show up solo, the Sunrise Yoga and Daylight Coffee Rave offers a wholesome, high-energy alternative to the usual night-out routines.

What will the morning look like?

The experience blends mindful movement, vibrant community energy, and the growing global trend of daylight partying. Here is everything you can expect from the Sunrise Yoga and Daylight Coffee Rave:

Sunrise yoga at the Buddha Statue: Board a boat and head straight to the island at the centre of the lake. Unroll your mat directly on the platform at the base of the iconic monolithic Buddha Statue and ease into the day with a guided flow as the sun rises over the water.

Coffee rave on the boat: Shift from zen to high vibes as you step back onto the boat. Sip on artisan brews, dance to upbeat tracks, and take in panoramic morning views of the city.

Healthy breakfast: Conclude the morning with a nutritious breakfast bowl, lighthearted conversations, and an opportunity to bond with fellow early risers who value wellness and genuine connection.

Sunrise Yoga and Daylight Coffee Rave: All details

Date: Sunday, August 2 (Friendship Day)

Time: 6 am to 8:30 am

Venue: Lumbini Park & Hussain Sagar Lake (Buddha Statue Platform)

Tickets: Rs. 1800 onwards

Booking can be done through Sneha Nahar’s Instagram.