HYC Salman Khan in custody, hunger strike comes to an end

Khan has been on a hunger strike protesting against the acquittal of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh.

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BRS leader and HYC founder Salman Khan
BRS leader and HYC founder Salman Khan

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan was taken into custody in the early hours of Wednesday, September 2.

Khan has been on a hunger strike protesting against the acquittal of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh over his alleged use of inflammatory and communally insensitive language against Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

A police team headed by Golconda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Syed Faiz took Salman Khan into custody. According to them, he had not obtained permission for the protest.

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